Colorado Classic pedals through downtown Denver

DENVER — With mural-lined buildings dotting the road to the finish line, the best cyclists in the world whizzed through downtown Denver Sunday for the final leg of the Colorado Classic.

Now in its second year, the race has drawn worldwide attention, allowing men and women to tackle some of the toughest terrain in the country.

“Not a lot of women get opportunities to race with the men at this high of a level,” said professional cyclist Nicole Bresstrich. “So it means a lot to cyclists, and it’s awesome to see the community come together and put on an event like this.”

The 4 day race started in Vail, before moving to the front range for the final 2 days.

Saturday’s leg included a trek up Lookout Mountain, a route local cyclists know well.

“Some of the rides that we’re used to doing, it’s fun to compare yourself to those guys going up those climbs,” said Devin Rhinehart.

On Sunday, they circled Coors Field and City Park, before finishing near 30th and Blake.

“When those guys go by, just the feel of the wind, you can tell they’re really moving,” says Rhinehart.

Organizers have not announced a location or route for 2019.

