Colorado baby born at 18:18 on 8-18-18

LOVELAND, Colo. – A little girl born in northern Colorado over the weekend has a pretty special birthday.

Luciana Castillo was born August 18, 2018.

“She was two days late, actually,” her mother Erika Crespin told FOX31.

Lucy, as they call her, must have been waiting specifically for the 18. The date she was born, 81818, is a palindrome, meaning it is the same forwards as it is backwards.

“When we were getting ready to push I was like at least she’ll be born on 8-18-18,” Crespin said.

That was just the beginning of Lucy’s unique birth moment.

“We didn’t really think about it at the time but when it was time to deliver, we’re like we’re really close to 18:18,” Crespin’s midwife Erin Staoesz told FOX31.

Lucy was born exactly at 6:18 p.m. at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies.

Since the hospital records births in military time, her official birth day is 8-18-18 at 18:18.

“It was really cool the way it happened. It was special,” Crespin said.

Lucy also weighs 7 pounds 8 ounces. And has a proud older sister named Liliana, who is eight years old.

“I would say that 8 and 18 are our lucky numbers for us at this point,” Crespin said. “I think Lucy in general is special. The date is an added bonus.”