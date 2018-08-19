Analysts project Colorado could get additional congressional seat after 2020 census

DENVER — Colorado could gain additional congressional seat following the 2020 census, according to the latest estimates by analysts at The Washington Post.

The seat would be Colorado’s eighth seat in Congress, up from the current seven. According to the data by The Post, Colorado would be one six states projected to gain at least one additional seat in Congress following the next census.

If it happens, the first election for the seat would take place in 2022.

The possible eighth seat will make the competitive race for governor and state legislative elections even more important in Colorado. That’s because the districts are drawn by the state legislative and then the governor approves them.

The governor can also choose to veto the lines.

Other states that are projected to gain seats, according to The Post, include Texas with three, Florida with two, while Arizona, North Carolina and Oregon are projected to join Colorado with one more additional seat.