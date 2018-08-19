× A fall-like Sunday with cooler temps, chance of showers

Temperatures will be significantly cooler as we end our weekend, with highs only making it into the low 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning hours, with cloud cover gradually increasing by midday. An isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the afternoon, but the severe risk is lower compared to Saturday.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will stay with us through Monday, with highs in the upper 70s with mainly dry conditions. Changes will start to move in by Tuesday, as the chance of rain returns. We’ll keep the chance of isolated showers in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures steadily climb closer towards average, in the upper 80s.

