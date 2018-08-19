Judge denies defense’s DNA request in deaths of Shanann Watts, daughters
Latest updates: Homicides of Shanann Watts, daughters

A fall-like Sunday with cooler temps, chance of showers

Posted 7:24 am, August 19, 2018, by

Temperatures will be significantly cooler as we end our weekend, with highs only making it into the low 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning hours, with cloud cover gradually increasing by midday. An isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the afternoon, but the severe risk is lower compared to Saturday.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will stay with us through Monday, with highs in the upper 70s with mainly dry conditions. Changes will start to move in by Tuesday, as the chance of rain returns. We’ll keep the chance of isolated showers in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures steadily climb closer towards average, in the upper 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather: Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast, independently certified by WeatheRate.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologists Dave Fraser, Greg Dutra, Jessica Lebel, Matt Makens, and Chris Tomer.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.

AlertMe