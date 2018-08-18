× Weekend kicks off with severe weather risk for Saturday

Severe weather will be possible along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains as a trough pushes through the state. Storms have already fired up across western Colorado early Saturday morning, and will continue to push through the central mountains by the mid-morning hours. By lunchtime, expect showers and thunderstorms pushing up to the I-25 corridor, including the Denver metro area. This line of storms will continue east, moving into a more favorable atmosphere for storm development. The risk for pop-up showers in the Denver area will continue through the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. Storms today will be capable of producing 60+ mph winds, 1″+ hail and frequent lightning.

Sunday will be significantly cooler, with highs only making into the low 70s to end our weekend. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours, but most of the region will stay dry.

We’ll stay well below average to kick off the work week, with highs on Monday only making it into the upper 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry conditions.

Temperatures will gradually return to the mid-to-upper 80s by Tuesday, staying with us through the end of the work week. The best chance for any scattered thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

