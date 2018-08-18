Shooting on RTD bus injures one in west Denver

DENVER — At least one person was injured when shots were fired on an RTD bus in west Denver Saturday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.

RTD said around 7:40 p.m., a Route 31 bus was going southbound on Federal when someone was shot on the bus. The bus driver immediately pulled over, which RTD said is standard policy.

Both the person shot and the suspected shooter fled the area.

The Denver Police Department is keeping the bus at the scene.

A DPD spokesperson could not confirm that there was a shooting on the bus. The department only said there was an “incident” involving several individuals who got off the bus. Several blocks away, there was a carjacking. DPD said it is possible the two incidents are related.

The vehicle taken in the carjacking was a maroon-colored Scion small SUV.

Investigators are interviewing anyone they can find who knows about the incident.

While there were other passengers aboard the bus, it is unclear how many.