Scattered storms tonight followed by cool, cloudy Sunday

Scattered storms are possible this afternoon and evening along the Front Range and plains. The strongest storms will be on the plains with a threat of large hail and gusty winds. Metro Denver has a chance to see an isolated storm or two late this evening.

Sunday will be cool, cloudy, and wet in most spots. Denver will hit a high temperature of 73 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms are possible after noon. Storms are not expected to be severe.

Monday will be dry with a high temperature of 76 degrees. Our average high temperature in Denver this time of year is 87 degrees.

The rest of the week will be back into the 80s with a chance of storms each afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday look like the wettest days.

