Mothers of Multiples Society holds biannual sale

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Twice a year, the Mothers of Multiples Society, a local organization, hosts its consignment sale. It is a chance for parents to shop for things at a discounted price.

Moms turned out in full force at the sale on Saturday to take advantage of all the deals.

The sale had items like clothes, baby gates and car seats available all below-retail prices. Organizers say it's nice for moms to shop at these prices, especially when they're raising twins, triplets or quadruplets.

MOMS says it is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting "parents of twins and higher order multiples in the Denver metropolitan area."

“Our members [sell] their outgrown children’s clothes and accessories and toys, and there is a chance for the public to be able to buy all the stuff that their kids need," MOMS President Kelly Bossley said.

“You go to Carters and you’re going to buy a onesie for like anywhere between $10 and $15. I got one for 50 cents," said Mikaela Digiulil, a mom of two.

Another part of the sale is free car seat checks to anyone who drives up.

“We are checking that there is adequate clearance to the seat in the front," an organizer said.

“Over 90 percent of car seats are actually not installed correctly, so this is a really good chance to know if you have it done right so your kids are safe," Bossley said.

