Fatal motorcycle crash closes Highway 285 east of Fairplay

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a semi on U.S. Highway 285 east of Fairplay Saturday morning.

The Colorado state patrol said the crash happened just before noon and Red Hill Pass.

A spokesperson said it appeared the motorcyclist caused the crash, but no details about the circumstances were released.

Highway 285 was closed in both directions. The closure was expected to last for several hours during the investigation. Additionally, the semi will have to be towed from the scene.

The state patrol said the detours to take are Highway 9 from Fairplay to I-70 or Highway 24 from Fairplay to Colorado Springs.