Colorado Springs man wins $500k in lottery; won $250k last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man won $500,000 through the Colorado Lottery, the agency announced Friday.

The man, identified as Paul G., learned of his win after a post-work gathering on Thursday. He won through a second-chance drawing for the scratch games “Idyllic Dollars/Brilliant Bucks.” He submitted his losing scratch tickets through the Lottery’s website and mobile app, which entered him in the second-chance drawing.

In March 2017, Paul won $250,000 through a scratch ticket.

Paul said he plans to spend his new winnings on paying off his house and going on a trip with his daughter and her children. He encouraged people to submit eligible scratch tickets into the second-chance drawing.