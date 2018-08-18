AIDS Walk & Celebration of Life Festival comes to Cheesman Park in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support this year’s AIDS Walk and Celebration of Life Festival Saturday. Join us for an inspiring and fun-filled morning emceed by our own Chris Parente.

The event takes place at Cheesman Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The AIDS Walk and Celebration of Life Festival features fun for everyone and promises to be a memorable event. The day kicks off with a 5k run/walk in the surrounding Cheesman Park area, afterwards stick around and enjoy the festival as well as the grass volleyball tournament! The festival will include activities for kids, food, drink, vendors and more!

For more information , click here.