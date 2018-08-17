× Woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for motel stabbing death

DENVER — The woman who stabbed another woman at an Adams County motel in 2016 was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Maria Guadalupe Morado, 25, stabbed 28-year-old Savanna Alli Chapman at the White Rock Motel on Federal Boulevard on May 19, 2016. The motel is just north of Denver city limits.

Chapman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“Morado, Chapman and several other people were at the motel when Morado, who was standing behind Chapman, suddenly stabbed Chapman. Morado, a drug addict, had been acting ‘crazy and paranoid’ in the hours before they went to the motel, according to witnesses,” the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Friday.

Morado left the motel after the stabbing. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. In addition to the 45-year sentence for the murder charge, a judge ordered Morado to serve one year for a drug distribution charge which she received while incarcerated.