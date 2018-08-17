Westminster police searching for woman last seen in Federal Heights

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman last seen in neighboring Federal Heights.

Rosio Flores was last seen at a family gathering at Camenisch Park on July 10. Around 8 p.m., Flores told her family that she was going to walk to her nearby home on the 8600 block of Zuni Street.

Flores is described as a white Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

WPD said that while Flores was last seen on July 10, the department was not contacted until about one week ago.

Anyone with information about where Flores might be is asked to contact WPD Detective Luis López at 303-658-4244. The case number is 2018-13256.