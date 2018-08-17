Chance of thunderstorms returns; cooler and wetter for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Moisture streaming into eastern Utah and western Colorado on Friday will fuel midday and afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and across the Front Range.

Expect smoky sunshine on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach about 89 degrees.

Any thunderstorm could contain gusty wind and hail.

The mountains can expect thunderstorms potentially before lunch then again in the afternoon. There will be smoky sun with highs ranging from 65 to 75 degrees.

Saturday will be a tricky day in the mountains.

A line of rain and thunderstorms starts in western Colorado by 9 a.m. that could lead to issues for hikers on any of the high peaks.

Thunderstorms hit the Front Range high peaks by 10 a.m. That includes Longs Peak, Grays and Torreys, Bierstadt, Evans and Pikes Peak. Highs will be in the 60s.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms hits Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins afterward and continues until the evening hours. Front Range highs will be in the low 80s before falling.

The storms could impact the Broncos preseason game against the Chicago Bears. There will be thunderstorms early then partial clearing late.

Temperatures start in the 70s for the 7 p.m. game, then fall into the 60s.

Sunday starts dry, then clouds increase with rain and thunderstorms possible by 11 a.m. and lasting through the afternoon.

It will be drier on Monday.

