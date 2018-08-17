‘They had the laughs of angels’: Babysitter describes Watts girls

FREDERICK, Colo. — A woman who was once a babysitter for two girls authorities believe were killed by their father said she is haunted by their loss.

Investigators said Thursday night that they believed they had found the bodies of 4-year-old Bella Watts and her 3-year-old sister Celeste.

Frederick police believe they recovered the body of the girls’ mother, Shanann Watts, earlier Thursday.

Shanann’s husband and the girls’ father, Christopher Watts, is in custody under investigation for the deaths of the three.

The babysitter, who FOX31 is only identifying as Lauren, said the girls were attached to their parents, and when Lauren arrived, they ran downstairs and clung to Shanann’s leg.

“They were so shy. They didn’t want to leave their mom and dad. But eventually I broke them down and they grew attached to me, I guess, in a way, because Celeste wouldn’t even leave my leg,” said Lauren.

She said Shanann was known for her smile.

“Shanann, she had a smile that made everybody smile. You couldn’t help it. When she smiled, you had to be happy. Her laugh was contagious — and those girls — they had the laughs of angels, and they had the hearts of angels and the souls of angels. And I just can’t — I can’t believe that they’re gone,” said Lauren.

The babysitter said she was originally inclined to defend Christopher before he became the suspect.

"I can't believe that Chris would do this. I don't think that any of us expected this," said Lauren. "I didn't want to believe it was him," she added, going on to describe Christopher as a "monster."

Lauren said her sister was close with Shanann and is having an especially difficult time dealing with the loss.

"I know my sister's already haunted. My brother-in-law is haunted. God knows I'm haunted," she said.

A memorial outside the Watts family home continued to grow Friday. Lauren said it was encouraging to see people -- whether close with the Watts family or complete strangers -- coming together.

"It's tragically beautiful to see so many people come together for something so horrible," said Lauren. "They did nothing to deserve anything like this."

Based on her observations, Lauren said that Christopher and Shanann appeared to be in love.

"They did so much together. They were always together," she said.

Lauren said she is still having trouble comprehending the deaths.

"What's done is done and [Christopher] needs to face the consequences now," she said.

