Stormier Saturday, and early enough to impact many plans

DENVER — Friday’s thunderstorms were damaging for Colorado Springs with golfball size hail there, yet nothing severe for Denver but the chance increases for Saturday.

Early Saturday morning a line of rain showers and thunderstorms will move into northwestern Colorado. By mid-morning that line will be into the central mountains. Of course the impact will be for those wanting to hike in the morning hours in the high country.

That impact moves over the Divide and into the metro areas by mid-afternoon, potentially storming on a tailgate party for the Broncos game. This line of storms then moves east and grows into the evening. Meanwhile, a few remaining individual storms may linger around the metro areas into the evening.

There is a risk of a damaging storm, too. Hail and wind, as well as flash flooding, will be possible on the Front Range and then points east into the later day.

Sunday will be impacted also. There may be some isolated storms, but the bigger impact following Saturday’s thunder will be cooler temperatures.

The first half of the weekend hits the 80s, the second half to only hit the middle 70s.

