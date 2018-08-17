Police ID dog owner, dog after attack at Arvada restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Arvada police have identified a woman caught on camera rushing away from a restaurant after her dog attacked a customer.

The victim is recovering from eye injuries and may require additional surgery.

She told FOX31 she is relieved the dog will be tested for rabies.

FOX31 learned the victim is a former model who spends time helping the elderly.

She says she loves animals and does not want the dog to pay the price for what happened.

Jim Nigg, the owner of the Rockabillies Restaurant says he has never had a problem with pets on the patio before, but one incident is one too many. "It's legal we could, but I just don't want to do it anymore."

Nigg is one of many who helped search for the pet owner who left the patio as the victim sat crying in pain.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked dog obedience experts about how pet owners can keep their animals from becoming aggressive in public. Coleen Tekamp of Paw School Dog Training explains that "dogs don't come preset knowing how to act in our world."

She adds that there are signs that a dog has an anxiety issue, which include, "pacing around not being able to settle not being able to focus. If you have a dog that seems to be uncomfortable in a lot of situations we definitely suggest looking for a professional sooner than later."

Obedience experts also stress that any time a stranger wants to approach an animal, the pet owner should encourage them to only touch the back or chest, never the face.

If you know your dog is aggressive, strangers should not be allowed to approach. Pets should be kept on a leash at all times when In public.