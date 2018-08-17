One person killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — One person was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash late Thursday night, the Boulder Police Department said.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue, police said.

The truck was traveling northbound on 30th Street when it went off the road, struck a light pole on the northeast corner of the intersection and burst into flames.

Only the driver was inside the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name, age and gender of the driver were not released.

Roads were closed overnight as police investigated but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.