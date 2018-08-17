Memorial grows outside Watts’ family home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The memorial outside the Watts’ family home in Frederick continues to grow in size. On Friday, more people continued to drop off candles, stuffed animals and other mementos.

“You and the girls will be missed so much,” one sign read. “This world will be missing all of your smiles, laughs and love. You have changed so many lives. We love you so much”.

The memorial was created to honor Shanann Watts, her two daughters Bella and Celeste ‘Cece’ and her unborn child.

“God’s love will help comfort you all,” another person wrote. “It’s such a dark time in all the lives involved. You all will always be in our thoughts and prayers”.

The memorial is expected to grow in size this weekend.