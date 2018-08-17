JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

JAZZ ASPEN SNOWMASS
Founded in 1991 and entering its 27th season, Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The MISSION of JAS is to present and preserve jazz and related forms of music through world-class events, performances and education programs.
Fri, Aug 31, 2018: Lionel Richie / Michael Franti & Spearhead
Sat, Sep 1, 2018: Jack Johnson / Fitz & The Tantrums / Bahamas
Sun, Sep 2, 2018: Zac Brown Band / Gary Clark Jr. / The Record Company
*Artist lineup subject to change
LABOR DAY EXPERIENCE
August 31 - Sept. 2, 2018
http://jazzaspensnowmass.org/home.html
