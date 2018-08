DENVER — The first electric pedal-assist bike share program begins launches in Denver on Friday morning.

JUMP bikes launches in Denver and allows riders to find a bike with an app, unlock it with a code, ride to their destination, and then lock it up at another location.

The bikes cost $1 to start and then cost 15 cents a minute after five minutes.

Denver is the latest city for Uber’s bike company. It operates in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Washington; and San Francisco among other cities.