Double amputee who climbed Pikes Peak charged with DUI, assaulting medic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A double amputee who climbed Pikes Peak and the Manitou Incline was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence and assaulting a medic, KRDO reports.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Colorado Springs station, Mandy Horvath was leaving a bar in a vehicle early Tuesday morning. A man saw her drive into a curb. He then called police.

Officers smelled alcohol on Horvath’s breath and reported her speech was impaired. When a medic arrived at the scene, Horvath allegedly slapped him in the face, leading her to be charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Horvath lost her legs when she was hit by a train in Steele City, Nebraska in 2014.

She told KRDO that she had a few drinks but blacked out and woke up in an ambulance with paramedics working on her legs. Horvath told the station she believes she was given a date rape drug and has no memory of leaving the bar or going on the tracks.

Horvath has been arrested for DUI two times before Wednesday’s incident. Her charge for assaulting a peace officer is a felony.

Horvath is due in court on Aug. 27.