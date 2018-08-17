× Coroner confirms identities of bodies found in Watts family homicides

FREDERICK, Colo. — The Weld County Coroner’s Office completed autopsies on Shanann Watts and her daughters, Bella and Celeste Friday.

The Frederick Police Department announced the coroner’s office positively identified the three bodies.

A statement also said the cause of death for all three are pending further laboratory results and will not be released at this time.

Christopher Watts, Shanann’s husband, is in jail facing charges for the deaths of his wife and the couple’s daughters.

Find full coverage of the Watts family homicides here.