Condition improves for officer injured in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An officer injured in a shooting earlier this month in Colorado Springs is improving in the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Officer Cem Duzel’s condition has improved from critical to serious and stable.

“Cem has had an active day today, as his treatment continues. Please keep Cem and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” CSPD said on its Facebook page.

Through CSPD, Duzel’s family thanked the community for its continued support.

“Thank you just doesn’t seem to convey what it means to his family for the countless online messages, prayers, and cards urging Cem to keep fighting. Just know that Cem’s family is so very grateful!!” CSPD wrote.

31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi is accused of shooting Duzel on Aug. 2 while the officer was responding to reports of shots fired east of downtown.