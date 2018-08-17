Close family friends can’t believe what happened to the Watts family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- As the Chris Watts investigation moves forward, so does speculation. Close friends are replaying past conversations with Chris Watts in their heads, wondering if there were any signs of something like this happening.

Right now, there really is no "why," so while loved ones wait for answers, they focus their efforts on remembering Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

“Shanann, she just had a smile that made everybody smile," close family friend Lauren Naumann said.

A picture perfect family is what Shanann Watts portrayed of her husband and two daughters on Facebook. It's a picture, close family friends say they saw in real life too.

"Everyone who looked at Shanann and Chris they just, immediate thought was love," Naumann said.

On Friday, the family babysitter went by the home she's always walked up to. Not to watch the kids, but to light a candle at their memorial.

“I don’t think any of us expected this, I definitely didn’t, and I’m just so sorry," Naumann said.

Naumann says she never expected the search for a pregnant Shanann Watts and her two girls to end as a homicide investigation. She definitely didn't expect the police to name husband and father, Chris Watts, as the suspect.

“I was there, I wanted to defend him for what people were claiming he did before he confessed," Naumann said. "Nobody that knew him wanted to believe it was him.”

Why this could happen hasn't come out yet.

“He’s a monster, he’s a monster, he’s a monster who let us comfort him and feel absolutely no remorse for what he’s done," Naumann said. “God I miss them.”

In these moments, loved ones put the why aside and bring the memories forward.

Naumann said, “Her laugh was contagious and those girls, they had the laughs of angels, and the souls of angels.”

“It’s tragically beautiful to see so many people come together but for something so horrible," Naumann said.

