Christopher Watts’ attorneys request DNA samples from bodies of wife, children; Documents suggest strangulation

DENVER — The attorneys for Christopher Watts filed a motion in court Friday requesting that DNA swabs be taken from the body of his wife, Shanann Watts, and children, Bella and Celeste Watts.

The bodies of his two children were found Thursday inside of an oil well. Frederick police did not disclose the location of that well. Shanann Watts’ body was found earlier Thursday nearby.

“Defense counsel had an opportunity to speak with a DNA expert this morning. This expert advised that even though the bodies of two of the decedents have been in an oil well filled with crude oil for several days, DNA would still be present,” the motion said.

Watts’ defense team went on to request DNA swabs from Shanann Watts, the children’s mother.

“The hands and nails of the mother should be sampled as well. After samples are taken the nails should be cut preserved. I have a lot experience taking samples from dead bodies getting good results after strangulation. The hands of the children should be sampled as well,” the defense team’s DNA expert wrote in the court document.

The document also said autopsies on the children were taking place Friday morning.

Christopher Watts is facing murder charges for the deaths of his wife and two daughters.

