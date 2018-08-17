Candlelight vigil to be held Friday night for Shanann Watts, daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, after they were killed earlier this week.

Several people are expected to attend the vigil at 8:30 p.m. in front of the Watts' home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail in Frederick.

The vigil is open to the public. A memorial of balloons, flowers and teddy bears has been growing outside the home since the deaths of the three were announced Thursday.

RELATED: Full coverage of deaths of pregnant mother, two daughters

Shanann Watts' husband and the girls' father, Christopher Watts, 33, was arrested Wednesday night and is being held in the Weld County Jail on three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence in the deaths.

He was denied bond at a hearing in Greeley on Thursday afternoon. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

The body believed to be that of Shanann Watts, 34, was recovered and officials said Thursday night they believe they have found the bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Shanann Watts' body was found on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, Christopher Watts, worked. Anadarko said it fired Christopher Watts on Wednesday.

The girls were believed to have been found "in close proximity" to their mother's body, police said.

Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her daughters were reported missing at 1:40 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday.

The Frederick Police Department, the CBI and the FBI canvassed the area before arresting Christopher Watts.

A close friend has said she dropped off Shanann Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. She saw her go inside.

She said the two friends were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn't answer her phone.

Christopher Watts said in an interview Tuesday that he didn't know where his wife and daughters were.

Investigators have not said what led to the killings.