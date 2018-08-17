Candlelight vigil held for 3 people killed in shooting at I-25 and Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for three people found shot to death at I-25 and Broadway in Denver last week.

It’s a spot you probably pass a couple of times a week ... if not a couple of times a day.

A moment in time for you...

A final resting spot for 3 people who will never pass by this spot again.

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado and Chris Zamudio.

They were represented by three crosses on a fence near where they were found dead on August 9, next to a building just north of the RTD light rail station.

Daniel Terrones is Nicole’s father-in-law.

A week later, the ‘why question’ remains for him.

Terrones hopes you think about his daughter-in-law the next time you pass by I-25 & Broadway.

He prays Denver police find the person responsible for taking her life and the lives of the other two victims.