Cabin Lake Fire grows past 5,700 acres, 81 structures threatened

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — The Cabin Lake Fire burning in western Colorado has scorched 5,727 acres, officials said Friday morning. The wildfire, which is about 16 miles southeast of Meeker, is 29 percent contained.

No structures have been lost or damaged in the fire. However, 81 structures are threatened. 46 of those structures are residences.

326 people are working on the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

Crews said a small amount of rain Thursday helped reduce fire behavior.

Authorities said that crews will continue “full suppression efforts to minimize fire spread.” Wetter weather conditions are expected to help firefighters Friday and Saturday.

The Buford-New Castle Road is closed between the intersections of County Roads 10 and 17 to the turnoff to the Meadow Lake Campground. County Road 10 is closed beginning at the intersection of County Road 17.

Additionally, the Blanco Ranger District of the White River National Forest is under an emergency closure. All trails and campgrounds in the South Fork White River drainage are closed.