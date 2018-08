× Beef King

BEEF KING is a local food truck serving authentic Chicago Italian beef & more, made in Denver by a 100% Italian from Chicago. Bringing the beef to Denver and the front range since 2015. Our ingredients are sourced locally whenever possible, and often include homegrown herbs and produce. We always have gluten free and vegan options, and love to do events, festivals, breweries, catering, and gluten free desserts. Our schedule is at http://beefkingdenver.com/