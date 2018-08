Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bouncing on the trampoline has never been so much fun. At Barre Forte in Highlands Ranch they offer they new Bar(re)bound class where you get the cardio on the tramp, upper body strength, a barre portion and even core. At the end of class they pump up the intensity for one last round of fun. Your first class is $10. Go to BarreForte.com and look up the Highlands Ranch location and also the Soutmoore location to get in on the fun. Call them at 303-218-7765