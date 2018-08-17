× Back to school lunches kids can make themselves

Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition has some suggestions.

5 Lunch Packing Tips:

–Have A Variety Of Kid-Friendly Containers on hand, stored in a designated bin, drawer or cabinet. Stock up on various sizes, thermos’ and lunch containers. Bento boxes are a great way to visibly teach packing a variety of food groups.

–Stock The Fridge. It makes it easier when there is a designated shelf for some pre-prepped fruits and veggies, and then another for main entrees and/or proteins that are ready to grab and go.

-Aim For Balance Over Creativity. It doesn’t have to be creative to be nutritious and food is only nutritious if it’s eaten. A plain old ham & cheese sandwich or PB&J provides good nutrition so shouldn’t be down played. The important thing is to teach having a variety of food groups in the lunch box. Aim to include grains/whole grains, proteins, both fruit & veggie (ideally), and dairy. I recommend for kids to aim for 3-4 food groups in their lunch boxes.

-Plan For Left-Overs. When choosing dinners for the school week, try to include a few that can also be used for lunch the next day. Having a good thermos on hand will help ensure that certain dishes, such as stir- fries, favorite soups or noodles stay warm and delicious.

–Start Small.It doesn’t have to be the whole lunch that they pack. Maybe they first start off by packing the sides, or are in charge of packing the fruits and veggies.