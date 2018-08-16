× Woman pleads guilty in wrong-way I-25 crash that killed father, son

DENVER — The woman suspected of driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 before crashing into an SUV, killing two, pleaded guilty Thursday.

Kimberly Rodriguez Roldan, 24, is accused of driving under the influence in her Jeep Grand Cherokee on Jan. 27. According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Roldan was driving south in a northbound HOV lane near 58th Avenue when she hit a Honda CR-V head-on. The crash happened just north of Denver city limits.

Miguel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 47, and his 17-year-old son, Michael Ramirez-Muro, were both killed.

Two other people in the Honda were seriously injured.

Roldan pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault and two counts of careless driving.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Adams County District Court.