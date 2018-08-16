Watch: Video shows how a woman escaped from her alleged kidnapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- New surveillance video shows how a woman managed to escape from her alleged kidnapper at a gas station in Castle Pines.

Police say she was abducted Tuesday night in Lone Tree, and then escaped at a Conoco Station south of there.

Watch the video clip and you'll see how her own quick thinking and alert strangers helped her get away.

Police arrested Paul Nader, a convicted sex offender.

The arrest affidavit said the victim did not know Nader.

Police said he told them he thought this was a prearranged kidnapping through a fetish app on his phone. We're told the phone was searched and no such app was found.