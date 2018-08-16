Vigil scheduled for three shooting victims killed at Broadway and I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Flowers lace a hidden fence that marks the entrance to the place where Connie Jones' beloved daughter Nicole Boston was found dead, along with two other victims Thursday, August 9.

She tearfully considers the state of the area, overgrown with weeds with trash strewn across the ground, “This is not anywhere you would want your child to end up.”

She says the mother of three was not homeless, because she always had a family waiting with open arms. “She was so kind and so helpful how does this happen?”

Jason Terrones waited outside of the area, too traumatized to turn the corner.

His brother Daniel, the father of Nicole's eldest child, was killed several years ago.

The case remains unsolved. He says, “It is horrible. It's the fact that the kids have got to deal with it.”

Someone unknown placed candles on the ground where Nicole and the two other victims were found and continues to light them.

They bring comfort to a family that must stay strong for children enduring tremendous sadness and heartbreak.

Connie says she will have a big role to fill but will show them all of the love and support they need, “Your mom takes you to get your first pair of high heels and shows you how to do your makeup and hair. How do you tell such young innocents that there is ugliness out there?”

The public is invited to attend at vigil at South Broadway and I-25 on Friday, August 17 at 8 p.m. All of the victims will be honored. A GoFundMe page is set up for Nicole’s family.