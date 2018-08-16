Vietnam veteran whose house was gutted by fire gets help from FOX31 clients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Vietnam veteran whose house in Cherry Creek was gutted by fire last week is getting some great help.

Casey Gustafson was left to start fresh at 75 years old after the fire.

Some generous FOX31 clients have stepped up Serve Those Who Served and to help Gustafson. He learned how they're helping him Thursday. Watch the video clip to see it happen.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers want to thank American Furniture Warehouse, US Mortgages and Peak Structural Inc. for their gifts to help Casey Gustafson. Those three companies donated a total of $3,250 to help Gustafson.

There is a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help.

