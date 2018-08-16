Video: Day before arrest, man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters pleaded for their return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- The day after his wife and two daughters were reported missing from Frederick, Christopher Watts gave an interview about their disappearances.

"In my heart, I believe that she is somewhere and I hope that she is safe," Watts said of his wife Shanann on Tuesday afternoon. "I don't know what to do right now. I just feel so alone in this house right now. I don't know where to to from here."

Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, 4-year-old Bell and 3-year-old Celeste "Cece," went missing, and the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were brought in to help the Frederick Police Department with the search.

On Wednesday night, Christopher Watts was arrested in the case and is being held in the Weld County Jail on three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence.

"It's not something I could ever fathom would happen in my lifetime," Christopher Watts said Tuesday. "I have no inclination of where she is.

"My heart's racing a mile a minute. Everything that's happening the last few days is just earth-shattering right now. It's like my life has been turned upside down.

A close friend said she dropped off Watts at home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. She saw her go inside.

She said the two friends were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn't answer her phone.

But Christopher Watts said Tuesday his wife went to a friend's house.

"She said she was going to a friend's house with the kids," he said. "That's the last thing I heard. And that was it. It was very vague."