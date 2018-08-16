× Tech Junkie Review: DJI Ryze Tech Tello Drone Under $100

People ask me all the time, “which drone should I buy for about $100?” I almost always reply, “Don’t bother!” Thing is, unless you spend $200+ on a drone you’re going to have a hard time flying it and will likely crash it within a day or 2. Without GPS drones can’t stabilize very well and it’s hard for them to maintain a position. Finally, there’s an inexpensive drone that I can recommend! The Ryze Tello with Dji Technology!

Hardware

The interesting thing here is that the Tello is actually made by a company called Ryze Tech but sold by DJI. That’s because it uses DJI technology. None the less, it reminds me of a mini version of other DJI consumer drones. It weighs nearly nothing and uses small skinny batteries.

You can buy the Tello directly from DJI or on Amazon for $99.