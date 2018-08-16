Another day of smoke-filled sunshine with poor air quality; rain chances increase for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thick smoke is likely across Denver and the Front Range on Thursday with poor air quality.

There will be hazy sunshine caused by smoke from Colorado and California wildfires in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

High temperatures will reach about 87 degrees. The primary target area for thunderstorms is south of Denver over the Palmer Divide and the Colorado Springs area.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms most prevalent south of the Interstate 70 corridor.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms increases on Friday.

A low pressure system brushes Colorado on Saturday with higher chances for rain and thunderstorms.

The mountains squeeze out a few dry hours in the morning, then precipitation races in. Rain and thunderstorms are likely across the Front Range by late morning through the afternoon.

Sunday is looking better. Expect some sunshine and a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with cooler highs in the 70s.

It will be dry on Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.