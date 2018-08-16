Shanann Watts remembered as loving mother, friendly neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDRICK, Colo. — A makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Watts family home in Fredrick where loved ones and complete strangers have paid tribute to the lives lost. Christopher Watts is accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters. Police say he has admitted to the crimes. A motive remains unclear.

The tragedy has left an entire neighborhood saddened and surprised. The family would often be seen walking to a neighborhood park, neighbors say.

“I just can’t stop thinking about them,” one woman said as she left a candle and a balloon at the front lawn memorial.

“I was praying for her,” she said. “This morning, when I woke up, I heard the news and it broke my heart.”

Facebook is now memorializing Shanann’s profile with a banner. Her online presence has given the public a glimpse into happier times in her life.

“Beautiful, beautiful family, wonderful family,” neighbor and friend Mike Hendrickson said. “She was more of an extrovert.”

Shanann was committed to raising awareness of Lupus and shared her journey through weight loss and living a healthy lifestyle by using Thrive patches, according to her Facebook posts.

“They just seemed like a pretty much every day ordinary couple, Hendrickson explained.

A gender reveal party for Shanann was scheduled for Saturday. Instead, people plan to gather Friday at 8:30 p.m. for a candlelight vigil, according to family friends.