Scheels Partnering with the Fortitude 10k.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a part of our 2 Your Health Campaign, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to be a media sponsor for the Labor Day Fortitude 10k race in Fort Collins. And this year... Fortitude has a new partner... Who’s also new to Colorado. As Drew Engelbart explains... They've already hosted their first training run for fortitude.

Now through Monday august 20th Scheels in Johnstown is offering a 20% discount on running shoes ... apparel and accessories if you show them this instagram post. We have a link on our facebook page: kwgn channel 2.

If you register with the promo code: FORT616... Two dollars of your fee goes to the group Shield 616... Which provides armored vests for Colorado law Enforcement. Go to kwgn.com and click on the "Fortitude 10k" option under the "community" tab.