Residents in Thornton neighborhood told to shelter in place during standoff

THORNTON, Colo. — People in a Thornton neighborhood were told to shelter in place while police tried to get a barricaded suspect to surrender Thursday night.

this started just before 5 p.m. in the area of 136th Avenue and Madison.

Police said they got a call about shots fired. When police officers arrived, they saw someone in a backyard with a weapon.

The suspect ran back into the house.

Police set up a perimeter and called the SWAT team. Police said they didn’t know if anyone else was inside the house with the suspect.