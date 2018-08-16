Rain chances return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We will only have the chance for an isolated thunderstorm mainly to the south of Denver early Thursday evening. Otherwise, we'll just have a few passing clouds and comfortable overnight lows in the 50s.

The rain chances increase heading into the weekend. We will have scattered afternoon & evening storms on Friday. The set-up for severe weather is low. However, you can never rule out some small hail with a few of the storms.

The best rain chances arrives on Saturday with a cold front. Expect a little more widespread showers & thunderstorms. Again, the severe threat looks low at this time, but some hail will again be possible.

In the wake of that cold front we are looking at a few more showers on Sunday and highs only in the 70s. We will stay in the cool 70s on Monday with only isolated showers.

We look to slowly dry out with only small rain chances for the rest of next week and a warming trend that gets us back into the low to mid 80s.

