How much does Chris Parente hate cancer? He hates it more than anything! That’s why he raised money for Cancer League Colorado ! He took a chance and rappelled off a 38 story building!

You can join too….Simply raise a minimum of $1500 in pledges and rappel down one of Denver’s most prominent skyscrapers. Whether you are an accomplished climber or a first time rappeller whose only use of a carabiner is as a keychain, this event is a thrill of a lifetime. An exclusive event for Cancer League of Colorado, Over the Edge gives participants a life-changing opportunity to rappel 38 stories while raising money for Colorado based cancer research.

https://www.denverovertheedge.com/