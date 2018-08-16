Mother, 2 daughters were killed inside Watts family home in Frederick, prosecutors say

FREDERICK, Colo. — Prosecutors say that the homicides of Shannan Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her two daughters occurred in the family home.

Her husband, Chris Watts, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. He is set to face formal charges next week.

Just in – Chris Watts, who’s accused of killing his pregnant wife Shannan and their two daughters, walks out of court in Greeley minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/CkJqqdHj0l — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) August 16, 2018

Chris Watts is being held in the Weld County Jail on three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of his 34-year-old wife Shanann Watts and his daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste “Cece.”

During a press conference on Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the body that is believed to be that of Shanann Watts was found on the property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband worked.

The bodies of their daughters have not been recovered but officials believe they know where they are.

Watts will appear in court again on Tuesday.