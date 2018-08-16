× MOMS Car Seat Safety Inspection and Kids Consignment Sale

Who: Mothers of Multiples Society

What: Car Seat Safety Inspection and Consignment Sale

When: Saturday, August 18th from 10a-2p

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds

FOX31 is proud to again support the MOMS Car Seat Safety Inspection and Consignment Sale this Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Come out and help celebrate MOMS and their 25th anniversary!

More than 90% of car seats are used incorecctly. Is your car seat properly secured? Dont risk it! Visit the Car Seat Safety Inspection event and have your car seat inspected by a certified car seat technician.

Afterwards, shops hundreds of gently used items at the Kids Consignment Sale. The Kids Consignment Sale by MOMS is Colorado’s largest nonprofit consignment sale in the Rocky Mountain region with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise. Members of MOMS fill a 29,000 square-foot space with their gently used children’s merchandise. Shop everything you will need to get your kids ready for school, fall, winter and the holidays. Get brand names at 50-90% off retail prices!

Admission is free, but you must register to get it! click here to register.

For more info, click here.