Missing Frederick woman’s online page implies happy family

FREDERICK, Colo. — A social media account of a pregnant Frederick woman whose husband has been arrested in the disappearance of her and her two young daughters paints a portrait of a happy family.

Shanann Watts often posts photos and videos on Facebook of her family, friends and herself.

Her comments are typically upbeat and say how happy she is, whether she’s running errands, playing with her kids or promoting a health program.

She and 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday. Police say they arrested her husband, Christopher Watts, on Wednesday in connection with the case.

Shanann Watts posted selfies of her and her husband smiling in restaurants, in front of the ocean on vacation and at their house.

On one from May 5, she wrote: “I love this man! He’s my ROCK!”

Christopher Watts is being held in the Weld County Jail on three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held without bond and is due in court on Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Watts said Tuesday that he didn’t know where his wife and daughters were.

“In my heart, I believe that she is somewhere and I hope that she is safe,” he said. “I don’t know what to do right now. I just feel so alone in this house right now. I don’t know where to to from here.”

Shanann Watts’ brother posted on social media that Christopher Watts confessed to the killings to investigators and added his sister was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the confession.

Investigators have not said what led to the killings.