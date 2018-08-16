Lack of hot water serious issue for restaurants getting Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Monterrey House

The Arvada restaurant failed with 17 critical health code violations in July. The issues included:

Toxic sanitizer

No hot water women’s restroom

Employees didn’t wash hands, did not know what temperature food needs to be or how to use a thermometer

The owner of the restaurant, Alfredo Granillo, invited us into the kitchen to show us the corrections.

Granillo said, “I always try to make the best for the restaurant. I always try to keep it clean. Keep it warm. I’m more than happy to let my customers into the kitchen. I don’t have a problem with it. I never had a problem with inspections before. It’s warm outside and the temperature was a little down.”

Monterrey House, which passed its follow up inspection on July 24, is located at 9868 West 60th Avenue.

The Famous Door

A Tri-County health inspector cited the Aurora restaurant for 12 critical violations in July. The mistakes included:

Rodent droppings

Hand sink did not have cold and hot water

Bottles of booze included insects

No test strips to test sanitizer solution

The manager sent an email that says in part:

“... We were very concerned about these issues and corrected them within 48 hours. We had our follow up inspection on 7/2/18 and the Health inspector agreed that we had rectified our violations. Staff were retrained in proper handling, cleaning and storage of all food and non-perishable items. The safety of our customers is our utmost concern.”

The Famous Door is on East Hampden Avenue at South Chambers Road in Aurora.

Golden Europe

If you like German food, then the Golden Europe is for you. The Arvada restaurant scored an “A” for two prefect inspections in a row. Co-owner Joseph Palla said, “We make sure our employees are properly trained. They know how to handle food. We treat our customers like our own family. A lot of them are regular customers who come here periodically.”

Golden Europe opened 23 years ago and their secret to success?

“When it’s slower we are always cleaning or trying to keep it clean. Our kitchen is usually very clean. I’ve been to other restaurants and when you walk in and their dining room is dirty usually their kitchen is dirty,” said Palla.

You’ll find Golden Europe on Wadsworth Boulevard at West 66th Avenue in Arvada.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

