John Elway says Colin Kaepernick ‘had his chance’ with Broncos but ‘passed’ on contract offer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos offered free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick an opportunity to sign with the team but he passed on the offer, general manager John Elway said on Thursday.

“Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract, he didn’t take it,” Elway said when asked if he would considering signing Kaepernick as a backup quarterback. “He had his chance to be here. He passed on it.”

John Elway on possibly bringing in Colin Kapernick as a backup QB: “He had his chance to be here. He didn’t take it. We offered him a contract and he passed.” pic.twitter.com/BKVGkPxvrx — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) August 16, 2018

In 2016, Elway and the Broncos offered Kaepernick a deal that would’ve seen him take a pay cut. The contract was offered before Kaepernick started protesting.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he claims team owners colluded to keep him from being signed. Kaepernick, who is still a free agent, first took a knee during the singing of the national anthem before a 2016 preseason game.

He kneeled to protest the treatment of black Americans, particularly by police.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since his contract expired with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 offseason.

Elway was one of the league’s executives that gave a deposition in the case earlier this year.