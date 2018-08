Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The investigation into the New Year's Eve rifle-ambush, which left Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish dead and four others injured has finally wrapped up.

Even though detectives know who the killer was right away, documenting the complex and chaotic events that night took eight months.

